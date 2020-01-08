Global  

Dow futures cut losses as investors weigh Iran retaliation

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Stock futures were mildly higher Wednesday, retracing initial losses after Iran fired a series of missiles at U.S. forces that were stationed in Iraq.
S&P/ASX 200 futures suggest gains today as US markets shrug off US Iran tensions

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are suggesting the market opens around 0.3% higher after  US markets recovered early losses to post gains for their...
Proactive Investors

Futures steady as Iran retaliation seen as contained

U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Wednesday after Iran signaled no further escalation in military strikes following its attack on U.S.-led forces in...
Reuters


