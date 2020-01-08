Global  

Gas Stations Rush to Adopt Chip Cards After Failed Bid to Delay Deadline

Newsmax Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Gas stations around the U.S. are rushing to upgrade fuel pumps to accept credit and debit cards with chips after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. rejected a request to delay a looming deadline to complete the work.
