Katie Mehin - Founder & CEO, Best Hire Ever New law expands uses for 529 college savings accounts -- including registered apprenticeships and student loan debt… https://t.co/yo4a5X14BD 41 minutes ago

RMFinPro Under the Secure Act, approved in December, up to $10,000 can be used to repay student loans. The law also allows 5… https://t.co/UY4BAgUOEN 5 hours ago

FinancialSocialWork New Law Expands Uses for #529 College Savings Accounts https://t.co/u56IZFDqeP #socialwork #financialsocialwork… https://t.co/e6Q8jK8OyV 5 hours ago

NACAC Wonk New Law Expands Uses for 529 #College Savings Accounts https://t.co/z3zQWHAkDU via @nytimes Be sure to check out… https://t.co/1HfbJRKyb9 6 hours ago

"Doomsday" Dave Hatter RT @AllworthRetire: New Law Expands Uses for 529 College Savings Accounts via @nytimes https://t.co/km1khZ2x1m 8 hours ago

Allworth Financial New Law Expands Uses for 529 College Savings Accounts via @nytimes https://t.co/km1khZ2x1m 8 hours ago

Toney Falkner Under the Secure Act, approved in December, up to $10,000 can be used to repay student loans. The law also allows 5… https://t.co/PMtWKeFkao 11 hours ago