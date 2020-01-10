Global  

Cheaper Alternative to Obamacare Is a Hit in Idaho

Newsmax Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people have applied for new health plans in Idaho that revive insurance-industry practices banned by the Affordable Care Act, including charging sick people higher premiums and limiting coverage for pre-existing conditions.
