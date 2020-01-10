Thousands of people have applied for new health plans in Idaho that revive insurance-industry practices banned by the Affordable Care Act, including charging sick people higher premiums and limiting coverage for pre-existing conditions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Living A Cheaper Alternative to Obamacare Is a Hit in Idaho. https://t.co/YzI7lhLwOM 10 hours ago United Van Rentals Cheaper Alternative to Obamacare Is a Hit in Idaho https://t.co/lAVpPVLfXK https://t.co/aLvl8jGbUq 13 hours ago peggyodom A cheaper alternative to Obamacare is a hit in Idaho https://t.co/9Whcn7pVY6 14 hours ago MSN Money A cheaper alternative to Obamacare is a hit in Idaho https://t.co/JdyA2kTcyq 14 hours ago Greg Foos Why is it? You view elderly, sick, disadvantaged and anyone with prior conditions so badly? You undermine the insur… https://t.co/vUvwzhAjXl 14 hours ago Lisa RT @newsmax: An Obamacare alternative is gaining popularity in Idaho https://t.co/6nU8CPYbu9 https://t.co/72a7hKuyFh 14 hours ago Newsmax An Obamacare alternative is gaining popularity in Idaho https://t.co/6nU8CPYbu9 https://t.co/72a7hKuyFh 14 hours ago Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: Cheaper Alternative to #Obamacare Is a Hit in Idaho #News": https://t.co/x3VvUcE1jL 15 hours ago