Money Minute Tuesday 14 January: US bank results and inflation

MoneyWeek Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In today's Money Minute, we preview results from banking giant sJP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, plus the latest consumer price inflation.

The post Money Minute Tuesday 14 January: US bank results and inflation was first published on MoneyWeek.
