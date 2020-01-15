Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon lifts FedEx Ground restriction for third-party sellers

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Amazon's temporary ban on FedEx Ground shipments for its third-party sellers has ended, the e-commerce titan said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon's Third-Party Sellers [Video]Amazon's Third-Party Sellers

This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. More first-party suppliers..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Amazon Issues Temporary Ban on FedEx's Ground Service [Video]Amazon Issues Temporary Ban on FedEx's Ground Service

The move applies to third-party sellers and Prime members on the platform It is over the company's belief that FedEx will be too slow to deliver items during the holidays.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon reinstates FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

Amazon is once again allowing third-party sellers to use FedEx Ground for Prime deliveries. Last month, it said it would no longer permit such that delivery...
engadget Also reported by •The VergeE-Commerce TimesSeattle Times

Jeff Bezos said Amazon's third-party sellers are 'kicking butt' — these are the 7 most important issues for Amazon marketplace merchants in 2020, according to experts (AMZN)

Jeff Bezos said Amazon's third-party sellers are 'kicking butt' — these are the 7 most important issues for Amazon marketplace merchants in 2020, according to experts (AMZN)· Amazon's third-party sellers continue to be a major part of its marketplace: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the sellers are "kicking butt" last year to highlight...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.