Kudlow: US-China Phase One Signing Kicks off Phase Two Work

Newsmax Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is set to sign off on phase one of the massive U.S.-China trade deal, and negotiators will immediately start looking ahead to the second phase of an agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday. 
News video: Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished

Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished 01:51

 During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2 part of their trade agreement, adding that he does not expect there to be a Phase 3 pact.

