Kudlow: US-China Phase One Signing Kicks off Phase Two Work
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () President Donald Trump is set to sign off on phase one of the massive U.S.-China trade deal, and negotiators will immediately start looking ahead to the second phase of an agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday.
During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2 part of their trade agreement, adding that he does not expect there to be a Phase 3 pact.
The National Retail Federation today welcomed the signing of a "phase one" trade agreement between the United States and China