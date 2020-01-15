Global  

Is it safe to eat romaine lettuce from Salinas again? CDC says E. coli scare 'appears to be over'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The romaine lettuce recall of November 2019 appears to be over, the CDC and FDA say. A total of 167 people from 27 states were infected with E. coli.
