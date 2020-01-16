Global  

Labor Department Limits News Outlets' Use of Embargoed Data

Newsmax Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Labor Department will begin restricting news organizations' use of economic data by barring computers from the rooms where reporters receive such data before its public release, department officials announced Thursday.
