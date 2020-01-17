Global  

Housing Starts Soar 16.9% to 13-Year High

Newsmax Friday, 17 January 2020
Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.
