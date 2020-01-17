Global  

14 states sue to block Trump administration's food stamp cuts

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New federal rule limiting food aid "turns a blind eye" to local job issues facing poor adults, lawsuit alleges.
News video: Moneywatch: States Sue Trump Over Plan To Cut Food Stamp Benefits

Moneywatch: States Sue Trump Over Plan To Cut Food Stamp Benefits 02:49

 More than a dozen states are suing the Trump Administration over the plan.

14 states sue to block food stamp changes [Video]14 states sue to block food stamp changes

14 states have filed a lawsuit to block food stamp changes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

14 states sue Trump administration over food stamp rule

The lawsuit argues that USDA unlawfully limited states' discretion to exempt certain adults from work requirements for an extended period of time based on local...
Politico

Democratic Attorneys General Sue to Block Trump Food Stamp Cuts

Fourteen states, New York City and the District of Columbia asked the courts to block the Trump administration from imposing tougher work requirements on food...
NYTimes.com

RectorSun

Kevin Rector ☀️ RT @baltsunworld: 14 states sue the Trump administration to block plan to cut food stamps https://t.co/DltvBG5JFx 15 minutes ago

baltsunworld

Sun Nation/World 14 states sue the Trump administration to block plan to cut food stamps https://t.co/DltvBG5JFx 17 minutes ago

re7382

Rene R Rentie 14 states sue to block Trump administration's food stamp cuts https://t.co/9B8qVPTtFL 25 minutes ago

dineadvocacy

Diné Community Advocacy Alliance (DCAA) RT @CivilEats: Fourteen states, New York City and the District of Columbia are asking the courts to block the Trump administration from imp… 41 minutes ago

susanjfeingold

Sue J Feingold #Fat#Trump#never#went#hungry "14 states, NYC & DC sued the Trump administration to block new rules that would tight… https://t.co/L1NM5Nxwom 2 hours ago

CivilEats

Civil Eats Fourteen states, New York City and the District of Columbia are asking the courts to block the Trump administration… https://t.co/u7DCNii0Hv 3 hours ago

dianerocks52

Diane Askwyth Fourteen states, New York City and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration to block new rules that w… https://t.co/ndEPki7Un3 5 hours ago

LarryRhoten

Larry Rhoten Pennsylvania has joined 14 other states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block a rule that would el… https://t.co/vtlznxxUaZ 7 hours ago

