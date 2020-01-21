WICC600 Taking out a loan for school or a house or a car...OK that makes sense. But this??? https://t.co/5H36rPHjUt 16 minutes ago tim friedmann StubHub will now let fans go into debt to nab Super Bowl tickets https://t.co/mvfWwmcXqy via @torontostar 1 hour ago Messageplicity Media StubHub will now let you go into debt to nab Super Bowl tickets https://t.co/gXV1fhtffh via @SFGate #SuperBowlLIV #Business #NFL 1 hour ago Michael Lasley What could go wrong? https://t.co/5XWo3BA7Vu 6 hours ago Melon Head RT @RudyHavenstein: "StubHub Will Now Let You Go Into Debt to Nab Super Bowl Tickets" "Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the… 7 hours ago Krystal Anthony RT @frntofficesport: Are Super Bowl tickets worth going into debt? According to @business, StubHub is partnering with Affirm Inc. to let c… 8 hours ago Nicholas Fedorkiw RT @novy_williams: Super Bowl ticket prices are *high*. And starting this month, @StubHub will let U.S. customers buy tickets on a payment… 9 hours ago Kimberly Wolfson Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don’t have the $6,800 cash right now? StubHub will let you buy them on a paymen… https://t.co/ew2pXZyUkM 10 hours ago