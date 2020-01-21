Global  

StubHub Will Now Let You Go Into Debt to Nab Super Bowl Tickets

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Looking for Super Bowl tickets, but don't have the $6,800 cash right now? StubHub is partnering with financial technology company Affirm Inc. to let customers buy tickets on a payment plan.
 One lucky Chiefs fan was surprised Tuesday with the ultimate football prize as former Pro Bowl offensive guard Will Shields and members of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card team showed up to her office with two tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

