Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Fashion retailer Express plans to close 91 stores as part of a "fleet rationalization" after a sales slump during the holidays.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brick And Mortar Stores Looking For New Ways To Stay Competitive As Online Sales Grow [Video]Brick And Mortar Stores Looking For New Ways To Stay Competitive As Online Sales Grow

CBS4's Lisa Mateo visited a retailer convention to see how traditional stores are using tech to attract shoppers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

Why Some Brands Are Choosing to Boycott Black Friday [Video]Why Some Brands Are Choosing to Boycott Black Friday

Why Some Brands Are Choosing to Boycott Black Friday . While most stores advertise their best sales every year on Nov. 29, some brands have decided to take a stand against the day's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fashion chain Noni B sees 'significant' sales drop due to bushfires

Listed fashion retailer Mosaic Brands, which owns Noni B and other chains, has warned its sales for the December half declined as every fifth store was "directly...
Sydney Morning Herald

Despite Disappointing Holiday Sales, This Retailer Is Expanding

Leading specialty retailer Tilly’s reported lower-than-expected holiday sales but reiterated its plans to add new stores in 2020.
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales https://t.co/zLV3Jc9bF2 via @usatoday 8 minutes ago

EthanObama

But Her Emails But the economy is booming, they tell us. Something is not adding up. The fundamentals of the economy are NOT str… https://t.co/ZYURobuLJn 10 minutes ago

jointhecolonii

Colonii Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales https://t.co/q3zESzvgoI 15 minutes ago

MSN_Money

MSN Money Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales https://t.co/dNKIYqwpQS 21 minutes ago

TerriE1001

Terri Edwards Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples w/declining sales. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 60 locations… https://t.co/SCAfY6P2eh 36 minutes ago

wolfjon4

J. W. Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales https://t.co/VXURzaRQgj 55 minutes ago

ant_vigil

Feel The Bern Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales https://t.co/AjSlgeTw2g via @usatoday MAGA 1 hour ago

Miamirealtor13

vigny arduz Express closing 91 stores as fashion retailer grapples with declining sales https://t.co/GMBC4pNBhm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.