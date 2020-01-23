Global  

Ivanka Trump Joins IBM to Help Fill Job Openings

Newsmax Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on Thursday announced the launch of a new program to fill job vacancies called the Pledge to America's Workers.
