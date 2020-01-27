Global  

Dow futures plunge 430 points as fears about coronavirus rattle investors

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
U.S. stock futures and oil prices were sharply lower Monday as fears over the spread of a deadly outbreak of coronavirus rattled investors.
Dow futures down nearly 400 points as fears climb over China's coronavirus


MarketWatch

Coronavirus Outbreak May Lead To Early Sell-Off On Wall Street

Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures...
RTTNews Also reported by •The Age

