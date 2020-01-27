Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Barbie Fashionistas line's newest additions are Mattel's latest nod to making sure dolls reflect more of society's diversity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsnet___

Newsnet Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo The Barbie Fashionistas line's newest additi… https://t.co/PibTP4WiIS 45 minutes ago

KeenKinno

Kinno Florentino RT @BarbieCollector: "Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo" https://t.co/WuZ4Yd05i5 ("...showcasing all th… 2 hours ago

Iamjoseazenon

✨𝓟𝓾𝓼𝓼𝔂 𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓼✨ RT @thedollcafe: #Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/kwtrjO4yQ3 https://t.co/zsClqSWZUm 5 hours ago

BarbieCollector

Barbie Signature "Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo" https://t.co/WuZ4Yd05i5 ("...showcasing all… https://t.co/loGcQ1kOoD 5 hours ago

edena_low

Edena Low Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/KxQGAm0w47 via @usatoday 6 hours ago

OMAHAGEMGIRL

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/X8ZtIpReML #SmartNews 10 hours ago

Desi_Stennett

Desiree Stennett RT @kyleahjasmine: Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/NmvvqUSPLK via @usatoday 11 hours ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Barbie gets more diverse: Mattel unveils dolls with no hair, vitiligo https://t.co/H1n6hyxxG7 via @usatoday 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.