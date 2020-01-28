3M Tumbles After Revealing Federal Subpoena, Slating Job Cuts Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

3M Co. dropped the most in nine months after revealing it had received a grand jury subpoena in an environmental probe and saying it would cut 1,500 jobs amid slumping markets including car parts and electronics. 👓 View full article

