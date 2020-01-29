Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The economic fallout from the global outbreak of the coronavirus is spreading as U.S. companies restrict travel to China and close stores there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: global businesses on alert

Coronavirus: global businesses on alert 01:34

 Facebook Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and HSBC are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel [Video]Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published

Experts: Don't let fear of coronavirus affect travel plans [Video]Experts: Don't let fear of coronavirus affect travel plans

Medical professionals said there is little reason to be concerned about contracting the coronavirus in the United States but warned travelers to use caution when overseas.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stores closed, employees evacuated, travel restricted as coronavirus spreads

Companies around the globe from Facebook to Japan's Nippon Steel have restricted travel to China, as the outbreak of a new coronavirus, which has killed over 100...
Reuters

Trump says U.S., China in close contact on coronavirus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States and China were in close contact regarding the newly identified coronavirus outbreak, which has...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EricGdelRosario

Eric G del Rosario USA TODAY: Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spr… https://t.co/LDYIwrWN4I 3 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads https://t.co/8Ew6QbEB3l 3 hours ago

benwesley4biz

Ben Wesley Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads https://t.co/o4Lsni7M4u 4 hours ago

GinnyBeagan

Ginny Beagan RT @KellyTyko: Some U.S. businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads https://t.co/… 5 hours ago

KellyTyko

Kelly Tyko Some U.S. businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads… https://t.co/KJCWsl1sis 5 hours ago

artytrace

Scottish Lass RT @wallisweaver: Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads https://t.co… 5 hours ago

charann130

Charlotte Hammond Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads… https://t.co/OU5EYIdOaw 6 hours ago

wallisweaver

Wallis Weaver Some US businesses restrict travel to China, close stores because of coronavirus as economic fallout spreads… https://t.co/82ISCVceR2 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.