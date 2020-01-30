Global  

The 49ers will win the Super Bowl, Alexa predicts, but Siri and Google Assistant won't say

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Voice assistants often avoid opinions. But Amazon Alexa says the 49ers will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Siri, Google Assistant aren't saying.
News video: New Study Reveals America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack

New Study Reveals America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack 01:02

 Bid-on-equipment.com has released findings from Google detailng the most popular foods for Sunday's big game.

Google 'Loretta' Super Bowl Commercial 2020 [Video]Google "Loretta" Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Check out the Google "Loretta" Super Bowl 2020 commercial!

Microsoft 'Be The One' Super Bowl Commercial 2020 [Video]Microsoft "Be The One" Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Check out the Microsoft "Be The One" Super Bowl 2020 commercial with Offensive Assistant Coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers!

Last-minute Super Bowl TV deal delivers Hisense 55-inch 4K for $350 ($150 off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for *$349.99 shipped*. Opt for in-store pickup and get...
9to5Toys

Mike Shanahan: A proud papa as son Kyle seeks Super Bowl win

DENVER (AP) — Mike Shanahan has never been this nervous about a Super Bowl. It’s one thing to coach in the big game, quite another to watch your kid do it....
Seattle Times

