The 49ers will win the Super Bowl, Alexa predicts, but Siri and Google Assistant won't say

CourtJester 🏳️‍🌈 RT @RepDavids: I'm so confident KC is going to win the Super Bowl that I'm willing to bet @RepSwalwell some world-famous Kansas City BBQ.… 33 seconds ago

Silicon Valley Business Journal The parties will be plentiful while events surrounding Super Sunday will be a buffet of who's who in the entertainm… https://t.co/Nj9Bh7a3Gm 7 minutes ago

PB Post Sports Nick Bosa will be terrorizing opposing offenses in South Florida again on Sunday, only this time he’ll be doing it… https://t.co/vF9GIBlj0c 8 minutes ago

The Sports Memery The 49ers go for their 6th Super Bowl victory Sunday, here's while they'll get it! https://t.co/StmRbmlXIi #nfl… https://t.co/8nppq6u80D 11 minutes ago

Todd Bartusek Who will win Super Bowl LIV? 🤔 Like 👍 for 49ers Comment for Chiefs! 📝 https://t.co/4YcdeMFEyc 13 minutes ago

OLDE❌ENGLISH RT @teran_lewis23: My Super bowl predictions (49ers Only): K'Wuan wiil get an interception. Buckner will get 2 sacks and force a fumble.… 15 minutes ago