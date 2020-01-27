Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > How early should you file your tax return?

How early should you file your tax return?

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Filing your return as early as possible means you get your refund faster. But if you're not expecting a refund, you may want to wait. CPA Jonathan Medows breaks down factors to consider when you file your taxes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TurboTax - Published < > Embed
News video: When Will You Get Your Tax Refund?

When Will You Get Your Tax Refund? 01:12

 When will you get your refund? Nine out of 10 people who e-file get their federal refund within three weeks. Once your return shows as accepted in TurboTax, you can start tracking your refund. Watch this helpful TurboTax Support video guide to learn more about IRS tax refund time tables and how to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

PS5 Game Series We Want To See Return [Video]PS5 Game Series We Want To See Return

PS5 Game Series We Want To See Return

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:10Published

Jones: Tuilagi set to face Ireland [Video]Jones: Tuilagi set to face Ireland

England head coach Eddie Jones has played down the severity of Manu Tuilagi's groin injury and expects him to return in time to face Ireland on February 23.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

12 tips for buy-to-let landlords filing a 2018-19 tax return

With the tax return deadline fast approaching, our top tips on tax for buy-to-let landlords, including tax reliefs, allowances and deductible expenses.
Which?

Four pension tax tips for your self-assessment return

Which? explains why pension savers might need to complete a self-assessment tax return and tips on what to watch out for to get it right.
Which?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.