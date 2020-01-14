Global  

Tesla stock price surges past $700 as Argus Research boosts its target to $808

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Shares of Tesla surged 17% on Monday, on pace to close at an all-time high after Argus Research boosted the electric car maker's price target.
