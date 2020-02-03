Global  

Popular '90s snack Dunkaroos is hitting stores this summer

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Dunkaroos, the popular General Mills snack for '90s kids are back and hitting store shelves this summer.
News video: Dunkaroos to Finally Return to the United States

Remember Dunkaroos? Popular snack from the '90s makes comeback

Dunkaroos, a treat featuring a combination of cookies and icing, will return to store shelves starting this summer, General Mills revealed.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! Online

