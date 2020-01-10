Global  

Macy's is closing nearly 30 stores in 19 states. Is your location on the list?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Macy's is closing 28 Macy's stores and one Bloomingdale's location in the next couple months. Is your store on the list?
News video: Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores

Macy's Will Close 125 Department Stores 00:22

 Macy's said Tuesday that it will close 125 stores over the next three years, nearly one fifth of the department store chain's total locations.

Macy's to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Timesbizjournals

