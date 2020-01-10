NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •bizjournals
Tweets about this
mzsd RT @cnnbrk: Macy's says it will close 125 stores in the next three years, nearly a fifth of its total locations https://t.co/j2WiZ6bUHI htt… 11 minutes ago
mark maloof 🍥 Macy's is closing nearly 30 stores in 19 states. Is your location on the list? https://t.co/EqDrPCyevH via @usatoday38 minutes ago
Lily Li RT @CNN: Macy's says it'll close 125 stores over the next three years, nearly one-fifth of the department store chain's total locations htt… 41 minutes ago