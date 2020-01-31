Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > County in Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt

County in Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
If two court hearings are missed on unpaid medical debt, the judge issues an arrest warrant for contempt of court.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical Debt p3 [Video]Medical Debt p3

Michelle Johnson, Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Avenue joins OpenLine to discuss the barriers that Medical Debt places on people.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 15:31Published

Medical Debt p4 [Video]Medical Debt p4

Michelle Johnson, Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Avenue joins OpenLine to discuss the barriers that Medical Debt places on people.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 09:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2/9: CBS Evening News

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders, Buttigieg leading in New Hampshire; County in rural Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt
CBS News

County in rural Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt

A rural Kansas county enacted a law that sends people to jail if they fail to appear in court over unpaid medical bills. Meg Oliver reports.
CBS News


Tweets about this

kma2718

some other Kelly RT @QasimRashid: I'm furious Their child was diagnosed w/leukemia, she has seizures, insurance wont cover them. Despite working two jobs t… 9 seconds ago

cyna_b

cynaB ✍️ RT @HuffmanForNC: Unpaid Medical Bills = JAIL TIME IT's Happening in America. "You wouldn't think you'd go to jail over medical bills": C… 10 seconds ago

ecbackee

edmund RT @SenSanders: People are being thrown in jail for being unable to pay their medical bills. To my mind, that is outrageous and un-America… 11 seconds ago

blehdwell

Bleh RT @ACLU: The criminalization of debt devastates families who are often already in crisis. It’s time to end the practice of incarcerating p… 13 seconds ago

athens_lawyer

Steven R. Green "You wouldn't think you'd go to jail over medical bills": County in rural Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medi… https://t.co/dJHABYWp93 14 seconds ago

dannyreccs

Danny🌹Reccs RT @KDKA: JAILED OVER MEDICAL BILLS: A county in rural Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt. https://t.co/GC3lf7MSgI 14 seconds ago

douglasjharding

douglas j harding 🖤 RT @CBSNews: "You wouldn't think you'd go to jail over medical bills": County in rural Kansas is jailing people over unpaid medical debt ht… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.