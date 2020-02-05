|
Mortgage rates are at their lowest level in 3 years
Thinking of refinancing your home loan? Now is a great time to do it, experts say.
New rates for the 30 year mortgage have emerged, delivering the second lowest mortgage rates in the last three years. If you're looking to purchase or refinance a home, give JTS & Co a call today!
