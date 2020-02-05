Global  

Mortgage rates are at their lowest level in 3 years

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Thinking of refinancing your home loan? Now is a great time to do it, experts say.
News video: JTS Mortgage Minute 2/11/20

JTS Mortgage Minute 2/11/20

 New rates for the 30 year mortgage have emerged, delivering the second lowest mortgage rates in the last three years. If you're looking to purchase or refinance a home, give JTS & Co a call today!

U.S. mortgage rates hit 3-year low, continue decline

U.S. mortgage rates are the lowest they've been in years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.45 percent for the week ending Feb. 6...
bizjournals

US mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan lowest in 3 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the third straight week, as the benchmark 30-year loan marked its lowest point in three...
Seattle Times

