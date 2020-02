General Motors is preparing to restart operations in China amid the coronavirus . But the fallout is expected to take a financial toll on the company.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Death Toll Rises In Coronavirus Epidemic The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,243 people globally, mostly in mainland China. The global death toll is at least 1,868, with one death each in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 1,800 Health officials in China say another 105 people have died from the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to nearly 1,800. More than 2,000 new cases were also confirmed. CBS2's Christina Fan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:06Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 13th American diagnosed with coronavirus as death toll tops 1,000 in China A 13th American was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday as the death toll in China topped an ominous 1,000 with health officials struggling to contain the...

WorldNews 1 week ago



Chinese expert says coronavirus may peak soon as death toll surges past 1,000 China's coronavirus outbreak may peak soon, a prominent Chinese expert said on Tuesday, as the death toll soared past 1,000 and worry grew about the true extent...

Reuters 1 week ago





Tweets about this