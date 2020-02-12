Bernie Sanders' Tight Primary Win Stokes Wall Street's Election Hopes

TrudyTrudyTrudy! RT @SpockResists: This needs to be done properly. He shouldn’t be able to deflect and gaslight. AGAIN. Trump says he will not pardon Ston… 1 minute ago 🇩🇰🇺🇸fedupmom76⛔#NoDMs #NoLists⛔RT≠endorsement Trump says he will not pardon Stone 'yet' as Barr agrees to testify over conduct – live https://t.co/bLx7tqEw2i 1 minute ago 🇩🇰🇺🇸fedupmom76⛔#NoDMs #NoLists⛔RT≠endorsement Total random nonesense as expected: Trump says he will not pardon Stone 'yet' as Barr agrees to testify over conduc… https://t.co/B5qt6O1FHJ 2 minutes ago Priscilla Galstaun Barr's "testimony" will be a bunch of non-answers, filled in with inexplicable gaps in his memory and interspersed… https://t.co/tohj7xjhlK 13 minutes ago Bond 007*TeamPelosi* PresidentElizabethWarren🇺🇸 RT @DrDavidHabbel: Trump says he will not pardon Stone 'yet' as Barr agrees to testify over conduct – live https://t.co/xXJNjeX0QQ 16 minutes ago Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) This needs to be done properly. He shouldn’t be able to deflect and gaslight. AGAIN. Trump says he will not pardo… https://t.co/OIiZF8lNFM 20 minutes ago