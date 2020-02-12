Global  

Bernie Sanders' Tight Primary Win Stokes Wall Street's Election Hopes

Newsmax Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders's narrow New Hampshire primary win is bolstering investor perceptions that either President Donald Trump is well-positioned for re-election or a moderate Democrat may yet emerge as the nominee.Either of those scenarios would be positive for the stock market,...
News video: Sanders 'warns Trump' after primary win

Sanders 'warns Trump' after primary win 03:30

 Bernie Sanders has declared "a great victory" in the New Hampshire primary after edging out Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg.

