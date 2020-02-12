Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Gerber is looking for its next 'Spokesbaby'

Gerber is looking for its next 'Spokesbaby'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Gerber celebrates 10th anniversary of its nationwide search for a "Spokesbaby."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Gerber looks for its next 'spokesbaby.' Here's how to enter your child in the national contest

Gerber is searching for its next "spokesbaby" to serve as Gerber's 2020 ambassador. Here's how to enter your child for a chance to win $25,000.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.