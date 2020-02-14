Global  

Kraft Heinz Junk Downgrade Reawakens Corporate Bond Market Fear

Newsmax Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Kraft Heinz Co., the iconic food giant created in a merger five years ago, was downgraded to junk by Fitch Ratings, raising fresh worries among investors that a slowing economy could threaten the broader corporate bond market.The packaged-food company was cut one level to...
