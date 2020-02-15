Global  

Peach Grower Awarded Whopping $265M in Weedkiller Suit

Newsmax Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A Missouri jury's $265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two companies as at least 140 similar cases head to U.S. courts later this year. A jury in U.S. District Court in Cape...
