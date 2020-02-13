Global  

Gold Tops $1,600 to Hit 7-Year High on Virus Fears

Newsmax Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Gold reached a new seven-year high as investors sought safety assets on concerns the coronavirus outbreak will hurt global growth and amid speculation the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy before year-end.
