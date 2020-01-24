Global  

Kudlow: Market 'Absolutely Great' Despite Coronavirus

Newsmax Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The stock market remains "absolutely great," despite traders blaming drops over fears of the coronavirus on the global economy, National Economic Director Larry Kudlow said Friday.
