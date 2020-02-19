Global  

Hot Wheels unveils Cybertruck toys modeled after Tesla electric truck

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Hot Wheels has unveiled two radio-control Cybertruck toys modeled after the Tesla electric truck, which are scheduled to be released in December 2020.
Electric vehicles are having a moment. More than a million EVs are on American roads today. And it's not just cars that are going electric, a growing number of automakers are expanding their EV..

Hot Wheels will ship you a Cybertruck long before Tesla is likely to make any deliveries on their electric retro-future wheels trapezoid: The toy maker just...
Back in November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk set Twitter aflame with his company's bizarre new Cybertruck. If you're the kind of person who wants a Cybertruck in...
