In Swipe at Trump, G-20 Acknowledges Climate Change

Newsmax Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The main, and perhaps the only, achievement of the final communiqué was the use of the word “climate.” This was the first time the G-20 has acknowledged the existence of climate change in a communiqué since President Donald Trump took office.
Recent related news from verified sources

Climate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era: sources

Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) on Sunday agreed the wording of a final communique that includes a reference to climate change for...
Reuters

