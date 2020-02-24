Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Jens Nygaard Knudsen, designer behind Lego minifigure, has died

Jens Nygaard Knudsen, designer behind Lego minifigure, has died

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Danish designer Jens Nygaard Knudsen, best known for designing the iconic Lego mini-figurine called "Lego Man," has died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Jens Nygaard Knudsen, Lego Minifigure Creator, Dies At 78

Jens Nygaard Knudsen, Lego Minifigure Creator, Dies At 78 00:40

 Jens Nygaard Knudsen has died.

Recent related news from verified sources

The creator of Lego minifigures has died at age 78

Jens Nygaard Knudsen, creator of the Lego minifigure, has passed away at the age of 78.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cimmez

Mi Nu Riu RT @IGN: Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the designer of the iconic Lego minifigure, has died at the age of 78. https://t.co/VrHKlEoR37 https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

KateCMc1

KateCMc RT @LEGO_Nabii: On Wed19th Feb former Chief Designer at LEGO, and creator of the LEGO Minifig Jens Nygaard Knudsen passed, he was 78. He le… 4 hours ago

baby_v8

v8 baby RT @USATODAY: Toy creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen, who's best known for designing the iconic Lego mini-figurine, died last week after battling… 4 hours ago

AdamoSays

AdamoSays Adamo Says "I have been informed Jens Nygaard Knudsen was the designer of Lego's minifigures and he passed away las… https://t.co/6DYMbpqVWW 7 hours ago

ArmoniaLise

Armonia Lise #DulcetElf 🦓⛪🙏 RT @LegoNASAWomen: Sad news: Jens Nygaard Knudsen, original designer of the LEGO minifigure, has passed away at age 78. Features and stylin… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.