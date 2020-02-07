McDonald's unveils 'Golden Shamrock Shake' eBay auction and contest for special cups, each worth $90K

For the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary, McDonald's is auctioning off an 18-karat gold cup with jewels to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.



Recent related news from verified sources McDonald's celebrates Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary with a $100,000 gold cup McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of its iconic Shamrock Shake with an 18k gold cup that could be yours.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns Wednesday along with a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry When is the Shamrock Shake available in 2020? McDonald's says Feb. 19 is the lucky day and the shake will be joined by the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

