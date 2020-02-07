Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > McDonald's unveils 'Golden Shamrock Shake' eBay auction and contest for special cups, each worth $90K

McDonald's unveils 'Golden Shamrock Shake' eBay auction and contest for special cups, each worth $90K

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
For the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary, McDonald's is auctioning off an 18-karat gold cup with jewels to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry [Video]McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Be Joined by Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

It's nearly time for Shamrock Shake season.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McDonald's celebrates Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary with a $100,000 gold cup

McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of its iconic Shamrock Shake with an 18k gold cup that could be yours.
USATODAY.com

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns Wednesday along with a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

When is the Shamrock Shake available in 2020? McDonald's says Feb. 19 is the lucky day and the shake will be joined by the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.