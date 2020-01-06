Global  

Sanders Would Use Wealth Tax for Universal Child Care, Pre-K

Newsmax Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders has joined fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren in proposing that a "wealth tax" can fiance government-funded child care from infancy through age 3 for every American family, then provide universal pre-kindergarten programs after that.
News video: Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan

 Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently appeared on ’60 Minutes’ to talk about his new plan for government-funded child care

Sanders Reveals $1.5 Trillion Universal Child Care Plan

Watch VideoDemocratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a plan on Monday for free universal child care and early education...
