🇺🇸Fight For America🇺🇸 RT @Purple_POV: Clarification of headline: “ @BernieSanders is announcing a plan to steal your wages to fund compulsory communist indoctrin… 1 hour ago

Mark T Geiger Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K https://t.co/iVj9NDfJEe Until the money runs out, the… https://t.co/tLxWKe8SGO 1 hour ago

Jay Bird RT @kgopinion: Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K #Bernie2020 https://t.co/YUfXahiEaU 1 hour ago

Megan Anne @LeslieMac He’s also taking her talking points verbatim now and passing them off as his own. I’m getting annoyed. https://t.co/TRSyx6Jc4w 2 hours ago

Dr Kazoo Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K #Bernie2020 https://t.co/YUfXahiEaU 2 hours ago

Megan Anne RT @MeganAnne2020: @TrijiconMan @ewarren Bernie is taking her taking points and pawning them off as his own. He’s very much trying to push… 3 hours ago

Megan Anne @TrijiconMan @ewarren Bernie is taking her taking points and pawning them off as his own. He’s very much trying to… https://t.co/AcsQgo07Np 3 hours ago