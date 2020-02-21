Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings

National Margarita Day is Saturday, Feb. 22 but some deals start early and last all weekend. Find deals at Chili's, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

What Is Leap Year, And Why Do We Have Them? What are you going to do with your extra day Saturday? It is Leap Day, when we add an extra day to our calendar because 2020 is a leap year. However, why do we...

cbs4.com 53 minutes ago



