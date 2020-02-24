Global  

Global Stock Markets Continue to Plunge

Friday, 28 February 2020
Global stock markets plunged further Friday on spreading virus fears, deepening a global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years.Germany's DAX skidded more than 5%, Tokyo and Shanghai closed 3.7% lower and New York markets looked set for more...
 Skyler Henry reports on global stock markets trying to bounce back after major coronavirus-related loses (2-26-2020)

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks [Video]Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their..

Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets [Video]Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets

Investors on Wall Street are worried about the global impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China. CBS2's Diane King reports.

Global stocks fall on virus fears after Wall Street plunge

Global stock markets plunged further Friday on spreading virus fears, deepening a global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years.
Lion Air puts $500 million IPO on hold as global equity markets tumble: sources

Indonesia's Lion Air has deferred plans for an initial public offering (IPO) due to a sharp fall in global stock markets, people close to the matter said on...
