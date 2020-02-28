Geneva Motor Show canceled as coronavirus raises questions about New York auto show, Detroit auto show

Watan Club This year’s Geneva Motor Show canceled amid coronavirus concerns – Roadshow https://t.co/SKMesVsiY6 17 minutes ago aj cruz RT @cnnbrk: Next week's Geneva Motor Show has been canceled over coronavirus fears. More than 600,000 people typically attend. https://t.co… 19 minutes ago Nanette RT @tomwarren: Switzerland is banning private and public gatherings of 1,000 people or more until mid March, which means the Geneva Motor S… 21 minutes ago Andrew Parker Geneva Motor Show cancelled over coronavirus fears - The Swiss government has banned all events with over 1,000 peo… https://t.co/vcnQSSPkRv 23 minutes ago Mita RT @MotorTrend: Geneva International Motor Show or GIMS, has been canceled for 2020 after the Swiss government has enacted a temporary ban… 24 minutes ago Code Tips This year's Geneva Motor Show canceled amid coronavirus concerns - Roadshow https://t.co/YI8T1G8wBS 26 minutes ago Sam RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: Switzerland bans all events with more than 1,000 people. Geneva Motor Show is canceled. 27 minutes ago homekyle RT @roadshow: 2020 Geneva Motor Show canceled amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/nKajpiF0aZ 27 minutes ago