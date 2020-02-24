COVID-19 Hit the Markets Hard — You Can’t Quarantine a Stock Market

Global  

The Daily Reckoning AUS Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
You can’t quarantine a stock market, can you? So you’d expect the markets to struggle. But this week’s action was a little weird.

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

 The stock markets are the latest victim of the coronavirus, giving it the lowest week it's had since the 2008 recession.

GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback [Video]GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback

The White House is downplaying the effects the novel coronavirus could have on US growth. But according to Markets Insider, it's a different story behind closed doors. Shuttered operations and supply..

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Crisis has markets pleading for stability support

A panic-selling spree ignited by mounting coronavirus infections across the globe caused another free fall for Thailand's stock market, prompting consultants to...
Bangkok Post

Emergency rate cuts won't be enough to save the unstable stock market, top market strategist warns

Emergency rate cuts won't be enough to save the unstable stock market, top market strategist warns· *Traders are boosting their bets on central banks cutting rates as coronavirus deaths spike, but such policy won't do much for stock markets, Seema Shah,...
Business Insider

