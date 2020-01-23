Global  

World's Richest Lose $444 Billion After Hellish Week for Markets

Newsmax Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people fell by $444 billion as the coronavirus continued to spread -- and spread fear -- rattling equity markets worldwide.
 Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara Lee reports

Coronavirus: World's richest lose $444 billion after hellish week for markets

Last week was an expensive one for most investors, even for billionaires. The combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people fell by $444 billion as the...
Market Rout Lops $139 Billion From World's Top Fortunes, Led by Arnault

The world’s 500 richest people lost a combined $139 billion Monday as markets buckled amid fears that the coronavirus will hammer the global economy.
