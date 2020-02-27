Global  

Dow futures fall 200 points as Wall Street braces for more turbulence amid coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Dow stock futures were down about 1% Sunday as coronavirus spread in the U.S. and globally, setting stock markets on edge.
News video: Dow drops more than 1000 points

Dow drops more than 1000 points 01:16

 Wall Street dropped sharply Friday morning as the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak raised fears of a global recession. Fred Katayama reports.

Dow futures slide 300 points on fears the coronavirus could be spreading to the US

Stock futures tumbled Thursday as fears mount that the deadly coronavirus could be spreading to the U.S. as the number of world-wide cases top 81,000.
One Wall Street expert warns the market's coronavirus-driven meltdown could soon confirm a recession is looming — and explains why two-thirds of the damage is already done

One Wall Street expert warns the market's coronavirus-driven meltdown could soon confirm a recession is looming — and explains why two-thirds of the damage is already done· Recession fears returned to Wall Street last week as the novel coronavirus spread to more countries and changed the profit outlooks of multiple...
