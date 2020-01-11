Global  

Former GE CEO Jack Welch Dies at 84

Newsmax Monday, 2 March 2020
General Electric Co's former chief executive officer Jack Welch, who led the industrial conglomerate for two decades, has died, CNBC reported on Monday.
Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO who built company into a powerhouse, has died, according to report

Jack Welch, who built General Electric into an industrial and financial powerhouse, has died, according to CNBC.
