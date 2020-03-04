Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Mortgage Refinances Soar 26% as Home Loan Rates Plunge Amid Coronavirus

Mortgage Refinances Soar 26% as Home Loan Rates Plunge Amid Coronavirus

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Weekly mortgage refinances spiked 26% as interest rates plunged amid coronavirus fears.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows

Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows 01:15

 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. It may be time to refinance your home loan as mortgage rates are at historic lows. Bumble Bee Seafoods brand is trying out new tuna products in hopes to increase sales. Financial Focus is sponsored...

Recent related videos from verified sources

How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates [Video]How National Headlines Affect Mortgage Rates

Taking a look at the news headlines, we see a fluctuating stock market and concerns over Coronavirus. Those things impact many aspects of our lives, including mortgage rates. So what do these headlines..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:08Published

Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates [Video]Coronavirus threat impacting federal interest rates

In the middle of all this economic uncertainty is a chance to save some money. With interest rates low, borrowing money could be a better bargain.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What the new coronavirus means for your home loan and mortgage rates

The Federal Reserve's move toÂ cut short-term interest rates may present options for mortgage shoppers.
Newsday Also reported by •HousingWireSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNewsy

Mortgage Lenders Hire Like Mad to Handle Demand as Rates Plunge

A drop in interest rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak is adding urgency to a hiring spree across the mortgage industry....
Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.