Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Art Van Furniture liquidating: Midwest retailer to close all stores

Art Van Furniture liquidating: Midwest retailer to close all stores

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Art Van Furniture is beginning going-out-of-business sales on Friday, March 6, as it plans to liquidate in bankruptcy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Art Van Furniture responds to reports of possible bankruptcy filing [Video]Art Van Furniture responds to reports of possible bankruptcy filing

Art Van, headquarted in Warren, is exploring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a report by Crain's Detroit.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


Tweets about this

mikehalston

Michael Halston Art Van Furniture liquidating: Midwest retailer to close all stores https://t.co/hKAM7x8IWF via @usatoday 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.