Cruise Stocks Plunge as Ship Held Offshore for Coronavirus Testing

Newsmax Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Shares of U.S. cruise operators sunk on Thursday after the Grand Princess ocean liner, owned by Carnival Corp, was barred from returning to its home port of San Francisco on coronavirus fears after at least 20 people aboard fell ill.
 Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)

