Cruise Stocks Plunge as Ship Held Offshore for Coronavirus Testing

The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the..

Cruise Ship To Be Held Off California Coast For Coronavirus Testing A cruise ship that was expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday will be kept offshore until its thousands of passengers can be tested for the coronavirus, after a previous passenger died from the.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:19Published 2 hours ago