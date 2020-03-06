Global  

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Newsmax Friday, 6 March 2020
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he recuperates, the bank said.
