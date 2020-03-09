Global  

'Oil price war,' coronavirus could drive gas prices below $2 gallon

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Oil prices are crashing amid billowing fears of the coronavirus in a development that may lead gasoline prices below $2.
Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

 The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

As coronavirus concerns lead to lower demand for fuel, no one is cutting production.

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

FTSE 100 Deep In Red On Fears Of Global Recession

U.K. stocks nosedived on Monday as the relentless global spread of the coronavirus as well as the oil price war following Saudi's decision to cut prices and...
RTTNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production next...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24Eurasia Review

