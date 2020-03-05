Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Trump: Oil Price Drop 'Good for the Consumer'

Trump: Oil Price Drop 'Good for the Consumer'

Newsmax Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump sought to calm the nation's growing economic panic Monday by blaming the media and Democrats for fanning the fames of coronavirus fears, while praising the massive drop in oil prices as "good for the consumer."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Amid Plunging Stock Markets, Trump Says Falling Oil Prices Good For Consumer

Amid Plunging Stock Markets, Trump Says Falling Oil Prices Good For Consumer 00:36

 President Trump tweeted about the falling oil prices.

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia can cope with oil price drop if no OPEC cut agreed -Finance Minister

Russia is fiscally prepared to cope with a drop in oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, as OPEC tries to convince Moscow to support the...
Reuters

Crude Oil Price Crash as Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price War

(MENAFN - DailyFX) Oil Prices Post Record Drop Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price WarOil prices saw a record drop at the open, plunging as much as 30% w...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeanStarling

Jean Starling RT @B52Malmet: Trump says oil price plunge is 'good for the consumer' as he blames media, oil for stock drop. Amazing people buy the bs he… 54 seconds ago

bobo_lives_on

Bobo RT @TruNews: President Trump says that oil price plunge is good for the consumer - Here's a story that Rick Wiles @realRickWiles is looking… 2 minutes ago

DavidPylyp

David Pylyp RT @businessinsider: Trump just tweeted that the oil price drop is 'good for the consumer.' Wall Street isn't so sure. https://t.co/56zxdYB… 2 minutes ago

AJPreziosi

Anthony Preziosi Trump downplays oil plunge and coronavirus as markets tank @CNBC It’s also known as gaslighting. His base is proba… https://t.co/ep04g4FH43 3 minutes ago

trump_enemy

Trump’s Enemy Number One RT @Hope012015: Trump downplays oil plunge and coronavirus as markets drop https://t.co/PdBIfMXpGq 3 minutes ago

mmspitz

Maureen Spitz RT @aravosis: Wow, Trump just claimed that the oil price drop and ‘fake news’ is why the market dropped today. So he’s not even going to ta… 3 minutes ago

David_Schenkel

David Schenkel RT @themmagraham: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ says oil price plunge is 'good for the consumer' as he blames media, oil for stock drop from… 4 minutes ago

SriAiyerRS2S

🚩🇮🇳 SriAiyerRS2🚩🇮🇳 BHARATRATNA VEERSAVARKAR RT @CNBC: Trump says oil price plunge is 'good for the consumer' as he blames media, oil for stock drop https://t.co/Fybxnk3XHX 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.